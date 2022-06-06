Busy day for Tybee Island lifeguards due to dangerous water conditions

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Lifeguards on Tybee Island say they had one of the busiest days this weekend, but it wasn’t because the beach was crowded with people.

They said it was because of the dangerous water conditions.

Just to lay out some numbers for you, the lifeguards ended their day Sunday with five rescues and six assists. Lifeguards say the water conditions were extreme, which played a huge factor in these high numbers.

They said five rescues in one day is a lot, as they typically have between five to ten rescues in a week.

They also explained exactly what they consider a “rescue” is when someone can’t make it back to shore and is potentially about to go under water; different from an “assist” is when someone is trying to make it back to shore, and just needs some help.

Matt Bowen, with beach rescue, says the day went from a single red flag day to a double red flag day - that double red flag means people shouldn’t go in the water but if they do, they shouldn’t go in past knee deep.

Bowen says the rip currents were catching many people by surprise and pulling them away from the shore.

“They were also popping up in random spots as well, which caused a lot of issues for swimmers who were just swimming trying to enjoy a good day and then a rip pops up and they find themselves struggling to get back to shore. Three of those rescues were all happening at one time in a span of four minutes,” Bowen said.

Bowen says if you see someone struggling call 911 or get a lifeguard immediately. If you’re in the water and struggling, he says to raise your hand and yell as you try to keep yourself afloat.

Also, when you come onto the beach look at the lifeguard stands and check what color flag they’re flying. They have a breakdown of the color meanings on their towers and at the crossovers.

