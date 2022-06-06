Chance for showers this afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The work week starts out with temperatures in the upper 60s under partly cloudy skies. There will be a light northeasterly breeze during the morning, becoming easterly at 5 to 10 miles per hour during the afternoon. Temperatures reach the lower 80s by lunchtime with highs in the mid 80s. Afternoon showers and storms will develop, mainly west of I-95. Quiet weather returns after sunset.

Monday Tybee Tides: 2.8′ 7:34AM I 7.4′ 1:50PM I 2.9′ 7:54PM

Tuesday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 60s at daybreak. High pressure settles in for the middle of the week, lowering our rain chances and allowing afternoon temperatures to climb. Highs top out in the upper 80s on Tuesday and lower 90s on Wednesday.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 90s. A front will approach us from the west on Thursday, introducing a slight chance of rain. This front will likely stall across the area Friday into the weekend, assisting in bringing on afternoon showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon through our weekend afternoons and early evenings.

Tropical update:

Tropical Storm Alex continues to move east, away from the United States. Bermuda will experience tropical storm conditions on Monday. Alex will continue moving east through the middle of the week, weakening into a Tropical Depression by Wednesday. There are no other areas of potential development over the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

