Fans show support as Georgia Southern's baseball season ends(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A history making weekend for Georgia Southern baseball has come to an end.

The Eagles ended their regional tournament run today after losing 3 to 1 to Texas Tech.

It wasn’t the outcome Georgia Southern baseball fans were hoping for.

“It’s a tough loss. It was a good season for the Eagles and hopefully they’ll build and keep becoming a big program,” Greg Olliff, Fan said.

The Eagles facing off against the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the first ever NCAA Regional at J.I. Clements Stadium.

Georgia Southern took an early one-run lead but in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Red Raiders were able to score three runs and held off the eagles to advance to the next round ending the Eagles’ season.

“Defensively we played well today, we’ve played good defense consistently throughout the year. But, you know, it’s just the nature of the game sometimes,” Rodney Hennon, Georgia Southern University Head Baseball Coach said.

Despite the loss and at times lengthy rain delays Georgia Southern fans are still considering the tournament a home run.

The brother of Georgia Southern outfielder Noah Searcy says this weekend helped put Statesboro in the spotlight.

“Just to be able to come to Statesboro, it’s small-town Georgia here, but to be able to have the recognition of this area here the weather, yes, it was terrible in the beginning of this tournament, but we’ve had a couple beautiful days in a row so it’s good. I think a lot of people finally know where Statesboro is,” Khalil Searcy, Fan said.

And the players who took to the field say they’ll remember playing in the tournament long after they graduate.

“Like even outside of baseball, coming together and hanging out, just that brotherhood we created,” Jason Swan, Infielder said.

But for the fans who helped set an attendance record at J.I. Clements Stadium this weekend, they say the university hit their hosting duties out of the park.

“Best weekend in Statesboro since I’ve been here,” Nathan Childers, Student said.

Even the team’s mascot seemed to think so.

