Fatal hit and run leaves one person dead

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - One person is dead after a fatal hit and run collision on Porches Hill Road Sunday at 4:10 a.m.

Officials say the suspect was traveling East on Porches Hill Road when the pedestrian was struck.

After hitting the pedestrian the driver left the scene.

This collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol with assistance from the MDAT team.

