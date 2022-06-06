Sky Cams
FBI warns Ga., S.C. businesses of multi-state fraud scheme

By Staff and wire reports
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. - The FBI is warning businesses in eight states about a scheme in which people are using stolen credit card numbers to make large purchases by telephone.

The agency says victims have been targeted in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Once a purchase was made over the phone, items are picked up by drivers and taken to other states for resale. In many cases, drivers were hired through online job sites and paid using third-party cash applications and were not aware the items were purchased illegally.

Days later, the victim businesses learned the sales were fraudulent.

The FBI said so far in 2022, more than 100 businesses have been targeted, including tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer businesses, and appliance stores.

The FBI says it is working with several local law enforcement agencies on the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

