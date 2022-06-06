Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

First Alert Weather Team will be at Chatham County Hurricane Expo this weekend

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Join the WTOC First Alert Weather team this Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall for a hurricane expo.

WTOC will be there with Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Insurance Commission, and other great organizations for the annual Chatham County Hurricane Expo.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Oglethorpe Mall at 7804 Abercorn Extension.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cooler today with scattered showers
Showers and isolated storms continue through midafternoon.
Andrew's noon forecast 6.6
Cooler today with a few showers around.
Andrew's Monday morning forecast 6.6
Scattered showers, not as warm!
Andrew's Monday morning forecast 6.6