First Alert Weather Team will be at Chatham County Hurricane Expo this weekend
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Join the WTOC First Alert Weather team this Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall for a hurricane expo.
WTOC will be there with Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Insurance Commission, and other great organizations for the annual Chatham County Hurricane Expo.
The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Oglethorpe Mall at 7804 Abercorn Extension.
