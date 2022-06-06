First Alert Weather Team will be at Chatham County Hurricane Expo this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Join the WTOC First Alert Weather team this Saturday at the Oglethorpe Mall for a hurricane expo.

WTOC will be there with Chatham Emergency Management Agency, the Georgia Insurance Commission, and other great organizations for the annual Chatham County Hurricane Expo.

The event will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Oglethorpe Mall at 7804 Abercorn Extension.

Join CEMA, @WTOC11 and the Georgia Insurance Commission THIS SATURDAY for the annual Chatham County Hurricane Expo! You will have a chance to win amazing prizes and see some of the vehicles that will respond during a hurricane including CEMA's Mobile Emergency Operations Center! pic.twitter.com/Cy9bBBn50s — Chatham EMA (@ChathamEMA) June 6, 2022

