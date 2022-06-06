Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

(Stacker) - For the last couple of years, headlines about the housing market have dominated the news cycles. From housing shortages to sky-high home prices, we’ve all heard about how the pandemic has affected nearly every housing market across the nation. Many of us have experienced the phenomenon firsthand. But while the pandemic has certainly had an impact on the housing market, there are plenty of other factors that have spurred housing growth in counties across the nation—and these factors aren’t as widely discussed.

Take, for example, the massive impact the oil boom has had on housing in the Midwest. Between 2007 and 2012, employment in North Dakota’s oil and gas industry increased by 354%, resulting in a 19% population growth in western North Dakota alone. As oil companies—and oilfield employees—continue to move in, sleepy towns and counties have been upended by the sudden influx of residents. While more jobs may boost the economy, the rapid growth can also leave cities struggling to keep up with demands for health services, roads, transportation, and housing.

So which counties have seen the biggest housing growth over the last decade—and why? Better Mortgage, an online lender and homeownership platform with a free mortgage calculator, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s decennial census to calculate which counties have seen the greatest increase in housing units over the last 10 years. The counties are ranked according to the percent change in housing units between 2010-2020, and the top 20 counties with the biggest growth in housing were selected for the national story. Census data on housing was released on August 12, 2021 for all counties in America. Here’s what you should know about your state.

Georgia by the numbers

#14. Forsyth County

- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 23,529 (+36.7% since 2010)

- Housing units (2020): 87,581

- Housing units (2010): 64,052

Swathes of new residents have moved to Forsyth County, Georgia, over the last 10 years—and the area’s close proximity to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains has been a big draw. The county grew by over 43% from 2010 to 2020, and as of late 2021, Forsyth was the fastest-growing county in metro Atlanta. With more residents comes the need for more housing, which is a major factor for the significant housing growth in Forsyth County over the last decade. Developers have had to build more housing to accommodate the nearly 50% growth in population, but the rate of vacancy has stayed low—so it’s likely that more new housing will be added in the future, too.

#11. Bryan County

- Change in housing units (2010–2020): 4,861 (+41.0% since 2010)

- Housing units (2020): 16,703

- Housing units (2010): 11,842

Bryan County was the fastest-growing county in Georgia over the last decade, and it had a big impact on the area’s rate of housing growth. As part of the Savannah metro area, Bryan County has a thriving economy that attracts new residents and job seekers to the area in droves, which has led to the ongoing need for more housing. Bryan County is also home to the nation’s fastest-growing container port—the Port of Savannah—which is one of the state’s largest public employers. Other factors, such as a focus on building high-end residential developments, have added even more housing inventory to the mix, but the area maintains a low vacancy rate despite all of the new developments.

In other areas of the nation, rapid rates of housing growth have other catalysts, including urban sprawl and economic growth. And, in rare cases, growth can even be caused by an unprecedented influx of retirees relocating to the area. The only consistent factor across these counties is that the subsequent housing growth has had a big impact on the housing market.

Keep reading to see which counties have been at the top of the housing market boom over the last decade.

Counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

#1. McKenzie County, North Dakota: 4,571 housing units added 2010-2020 (+147.9% since 2010)

#2. Williams County, North Dakota: 9,763 housing units added 2010-2020 (+93.3% since 2010)

#3. Hays County, Texas: 34,117 housing units added 2010-2020 (+57.4% since 2010)

#4. Dallas County, Iowa: 13,865 housing units added 2010-2020 (+50.9% since 2010)

#5. Comal County, Texas: 22,831 housing units added 2010-2020 (+48.5% since 2010)

This story originally appeared on Better Mortgage and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.

Copyright 2022 Stacker via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.