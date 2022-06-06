Sky Cams
Georgia Southern hosts the NCAA regionals for the first time

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 5, 2022 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - After a rainout Friday night, the Eagle baseball team and Eagle fans were ready to get on the field in this regional.

The tailgating started bright and early for a 10 a.m. game.

How long have you followed Georgia Southern baseball?

“Since the only NAIA days. I used to shag foul balls as a young boy,” Bill Olliff, 1979 Alum said.

The Eagles have been the regionals before, even to the college world series. But it’s the first time to host and the see the team and the town in such a spotlight.

“It’s finally here. It’s great for Statesboro. It’s great for Georgia Southern University.”

It’s the kind of moment that brought alums, especially former players coming home to be part of it.

“A lot of people will be shocked when they Google Georgia Southern baseball and see how good we’ve been for so long. We’re already on the map. But I think the map dot’s going to get bigger,” C.J. Braswell said.

Fans weren’t disappointed as the Eagles took out UNC Greensboro 8-0. Players say the home crowd is a plus.

“They were all up here last night ready to go and the game gets cancelled. They’re hanging out and tailgating all day and come “show up and show out” today for a 10 o’clock game. That means a lot to us,” Christian Avant said.

With the win, the Eagles get a little closer to claiming this regional championship and moving to the next round. But there’s still a lot of baseball left to play this weekend.

