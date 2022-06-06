Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Healthy kids cooking camps

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If your child already has an interest in cooking or starting a business, or if you would just like to introduce him to those possibilities, there are camps in Savannah this summer to get them started.

Ella Williamson is the director of the St. Joseph’s/Candler African American Health Information and Resource Center, which is offering kids healthy cooking camps and youth entrepreneur cams in June and July.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Heating assistance
Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

Latest News

Healthy kids cooking camps
Healthy kids cooking camps
INTERVIEW: 7th annual Raising Hope Banquet benefiting Union Mission
INTERVIEW: 7th annual Raising Hope Banquet benefiting Union Mission
INTERVIEW: 7th annual Raising Hope Banquet benefiting Union Mission
INTERVIEW: 7th annual Raising Hope Banquet benefiting Union Mission
Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Savannah woman shares her story
Celebrating AAPI Heritage Month: Savannah woman shares her story