Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Mexican fare ranks with Italian and Chinese as Americans' top-three favorite global cuisines, according to the National Restaurant Association. Mexican flavors and ingredients have permeated all corners of American cuisine, infusing vibrant and varied tastes into Americans’ daily diet. But while tacos and enchiladas may seem commonplace in America now, that wasn’t always the case.

To be sure, Americans have been influenced by the flavors of our neighbor to the south for hundreds of years. But it wasn't until refugees from southern and central Mexico brought their culinary traditions north to the U.S. during the Mexican Revolution that dishes like tacos found their way into the mainstream. An increasingly global culture (and a growing number of Mexican fast-food mainstays and high-end restaurants) have cemented Mexican food's beloved role in U.S. cuisine. Which begs the question: Where does one go for the best Mexican food in Savannah?

To find out, Stacker turned to Tripadvisor to compile a list of the highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Savannah. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#21. Mexacali Fresh

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (16 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 50 Berwick Blvd, Savannah, GA 31419-8481

#20. Jalapenos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (29 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.0/5), Service (3.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 107 Charlotte Dr Ste A, Savannah, GA 31410-1913

#19. Jalapenos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (67 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 8840 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31406-4534

#18. El Potro Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 13051 Abercorn St Ste A9, Savannah, GA 31419-1954

#17. Rio Bravo Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (42 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 444 Johnny Mercer Blvd Savannah, Ga, Savannah, GA 31410-2143

#16. La Nopalera

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 108 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA 31406-4728

#15. Cancun Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (90 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 5500 Abercorn St Ste 30, Savannah, GA 31405-6917

#14. Savannah Tequila Company

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 500 W River St, Savannah, GA 31401

#13. Tequila's Town

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (40 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7360 Skidaway Rd G1 and Gw, Savannah, GA 31406-4265

#12. Flacos House

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (43 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 7 Fort Argyle Rd, Savannah, GA 31419-9276

#11. Kayak Kafe Midtown

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (104 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 5002 Paulsen St, Savannah, GA 31405-4512

#10. Jalapenos Mexican Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (84 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 7 E Broughton St, Savannah, GA 31401-3301

#9. Jalapenos Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (3.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7405 Skidaway Rd, Savannah, GA 31406-6445

#8. Mint to be mojito bar and bites

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 12 W State St, Savannah, GA 31401-3611

#7. Orale Tacos+

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (64 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 111 W Congress St, Savannah, GA 31401-2507

#6. Carlito's Mexican Bar & Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (245 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 119 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401-3209

#5. Cilantro's Grill and Cantina

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (287 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 461 Johnny Mercer Blvd, Savannah, GA 31410-2218

#4. La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (204 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 7804 Abercorn St In Oglethorpe Mall, Savannah, GA 31406-3500

#3. Latin Chicks

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (100 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Price: $

- Address: 5205 Waters Ave C, Savannah, GA 31405

#2. Bull Street Taco

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (126 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 1608 Bull St, Savannah, GA 31401-7256

#1. Tequila's Town

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (876 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Price: $$ - $$$

- Address: 109 Whitaker St, Savannah, GA 31401-3313

