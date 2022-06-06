Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Hospital employee dies after patient strikes groin, coroner says

Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.
Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.(Chris Joseph)
By Chris Joseph and Gray News Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities say a South Carolina hospital employee has died days after a patient altercation.

Sumter County Coroner Robert Baker Jr. told WIS that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson died after a female patient who was committed to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital with “mental and emotional” issues struck Robinson in the groin on May 31.

Baker said Robinson collapsed, went into cardiac arrest, and was hospitalized in the ICU until he died days later. He said an autopsy was performed on June 3, but the results are still pending.

The Sumter Police Department identified the person who attacked Robinson as 27-year-old Imani Cox, and she was charged with assault and battery.

Jail workers confirmed Cox is still in custody, and court records show she has been granted a $7,500 surety bond but has not posted it.

Police said Robinson worked at the hospital as a mental health technician.

“He worked for us for 11 years and was well-loved by his team members,” the hospital said in a statement, “We extend our heartfelt condolences to our team member’s loved ones and to our Tuomey hospital family who share his loss.”

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Mega site plant in Bryan Co.
‘This is an opportunity for a game changing moment’, officials prepare for mega site plant in Bryan Co.
A woman holds a Black Lives Matter sign outside of the Warren E. Burger Federal Building after...
Judge delays trial of 2 ex-cops in Floyd killing until 2023
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Working Savannah Taskforce & labor unions collaborated for a job fair
Working Savannah Taskforce & labor unions collaborated for a job fair
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot