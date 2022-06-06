Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 06-06-2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Showers and storms developed along a stationary front that’s draped near/over I-16. The rain began on the islands and slowly but steadily moved on shore. We made it up to 81° at 11am, and that may just be our high for the day if the clouds hang tough, but they may break enough for the temperature to jump back up to 86°. Some rainfall totals could add up to 3 inches today alone!

As we head into the evening, the rain will begin fade but the stationary front will remain.

Daybreak Tuesday 70°, mix of sun and clouds, afternoon high near 88° and a 30% chance of isolated showers and storms, and not as early as Monday.

Wednesday: 72/93 with mostly sunny skies for the majority of the day with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms by dinner time.

Thursday we’re looking at upper 90s for afternoon highs with isolated showers and storms. Heat indices could reach or be slightly above the 100° mark. A *Heat Advisory* could be issued if the feels like temperature reaches 105°, which would meet the pre-July 1st criteria. There will a cold front to our west, but storm activity looks to be limited at this time.

Right now, Sunday could be a wet day for our weekend.

**MODERATE RISK FOR RIP CURRENTS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING**

Stay Safe!

JErtle

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.