Jekyll Island board weighs increase in cost of annual passes

(WTOC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) - The board that oversees a popular Georgia state park is weighing a 36% increase in the cost of annual passes.

The Brunswick News reports a committee of the Jekyll Island Authority has approved raising the cost of annual passes to the island from $55 to $75. Prices for camping spaces, rounds of golf and water park admission would increase as well.

The changes are part of a proposed $35.4 million budget for Jekyll Island’s 2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1. The full board is scheduled to cast a final vote June 21.

Day passes to Jekyll Island would remain $8. The board last raised the price of day passes in 2019.

