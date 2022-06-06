Jennifer Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The actor-singer gave emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers who she says collectively contributed to her career success.

She also won best song for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home best movie. “Euphoria” won best show at the ceremony, which returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

It was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.