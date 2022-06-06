Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards

Jennifer Lopez accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5,...
Jennifer Lopez accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jennifer Lopez was honored with the Generation Award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday.

The actor-singer gave emotional speech acknowledging skeptics and believers who she says collectively contributed to her career success.

She also won best song for the track “On My Way” from the “Marry Me” soundtrack.

Olivia Rodrigo won best music documentary for her project “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u.” “Spider-Man: No Way Home” took home best movie. “Euphoria” won best show at the ceremony, which returned to a live format after being pre-recorded for several years.

It was held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

A scene entitled "The Battle of Versailles" staged by Tom Ford is displayed as part of the Met...
Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night, returns to May perch
Brooks & Dunn
Brooks & Dunn performing this June at the Enmarket Arena
Eagles Coming to Enmarket Arena
Enmarket Arena preparing for largest crowd yet as Eagles, Savannah Philharmonic set to perform
Savannah Fair Grounds meeting
City leaders host community engagement meeting on Savannah fairgrounds plan