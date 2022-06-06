Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department is looking for a man considered armed and dangerous.
Derrick Herrera, 17, is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Herrera is 5′10″ and weighs about 150 pounds.
Police say Herrera is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Captain Chris Hamilton or Captain Nick Ellis at 912.427.1300.
