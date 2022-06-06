Sky Cams
Metter community celebrates another state baseball title

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
METTER, Ga. (WTOC) - Much of Metter and Candler County gathered Monday to celebrate the high school’s recent state baseball title.

Folks here like to say, “Everything’s Better in Metter.” That’s certainly true the past two years in high school baseball.

You could call this an “Orange Letter Day” in Metter as the team got a celebration parade. Parents, grandparents, and friends turned out as Mayor Ed Boyd presented a city proclamation naming this as Metter Tiger Baseball Day.

School leaders praised the work and determination that helped this squad win their second straight Class A title despite being one of the smaller schools in the group.

“I’m just fortunate enough to coach a group of quality young men that were poured into for many, many years. We have a good coaching staff, then support like this from the community makes it worth it. After the ceremony, fans could get autographs to help preserve a moment in school history,” Metter coach, Zach Rackett said.

And they’re already looking ahead to next year.

