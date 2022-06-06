Sky Cams
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force holding summer camp

Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is holding their 2022 summer camp.

They have a number of dates and themes, listed below:

  • June 6th – 10th Historic Heroes
  • June 13th – 17th: May the 8th Air Force Be With You
  • June 20th -24th: Conservation Corps Camp
  • June 27th – July 1st: FTX Camp July
  • July 11th – 15th: Conservation Corps Camp
  • July 18th – 22nd: FTX Camp
  • July 25th – 29th – Historic Heroes
  • August 1st – 5th – May the 8th Air Force Be With You

You can sign up for the camp here.

