National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force holding summer camp
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 4:36 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is holding their 2022 summer camp.
They have a number of dates and themes, listed below:
- June 6th – 10th Historic Heroes
- June 13th – 17th: May the 8th Air Force Be With You
- June 20th -24th: Conservation Corps Camp
- June 27th – July 1st: FTX Camp July
- July 11th – 15th: Conservation Corps Camp
- July 18th – 22nd: FTX Camp
- July 25th – 29th – Historic Heroes
- August 1st – 5th – May the 8th Air Force Be With You
