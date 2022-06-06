National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force holding summer camp

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force is holding their 2022 summer camp.

They have a number of dates and themes, listed below:

June 6th – 10th Historic Heroes

June 13th – 17th: May the 8th Air Force Be With You

June 20th -24th: Conservation Corps Camp

June 27th – July 1st: FTX Camp July

July 11th – 15th: Conservation Corps Camp

July 18th – 22nd: FTX Camp

July 25th – 29th – Historic Heroes

August 1st – 5th – May the 8th Air Force Be With You

You can sign up for the camp here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.