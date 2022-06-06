New accreditation at East Georgia Regional could save patients time and lives

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hospital crews know time is of the essence when it comes to cardiac cases.

The East Georgia Regional staff says they believe this new accreditation could help save patients valuable minutes and even their life.

Georgia Department of Public Health has designated East Georgia Regional as a Level II Emergency Cardiac Care Center.

It means local doctors and emergency crews can utilize this hospital when it’s closer for the patient rather than sending them farther away.

“This gives the first responders and EMS services the list they need and the location they need to take that patient,” Tonya Eagle, Dir. Cardiovascular Services said.

It means they can perform cardiac catherization and some other procedures that were once reserved for bigger facilities. In cardiac cases, those miles and minutes matter.

“It’s unnecessary and sometimes detrimental to the patient when they could have saved a lot of cardiac muscle by coming to our hospital instead of going to a larger facility,” Bryan Realiza, Accreditation Manger said.

Five minutes doesn’t sound like much time. But if you’re losing myacaridial function, five minutes is drastic.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.