Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Pain at the pump: National gas price average nearly $5 a gallon

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and...
There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.(CBS46)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gas prices are surging once again with the national average jumping to $4.87 Monday, according to AAA.

Fuel prices have increased 25 cents week-to-week and 59 cents in just one month.

There are now several states with gas above $5 a gallon, including Michigan, Indiana and Washington, D.C.

Georgia is the only state with an average below $4.30 a gallon.

Oil prices continue to increase, even after OPEC announced plans to ramp up production.

Oil analysts expect the national average to hit over $5 a gallon in the next 10 days.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon
Heating assistance
Chatham Co. will offer heating assistance appointments Sunday

Latest News

GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Elon Musk threatens to call off $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, accusing company of hiding...
Musk threatens to call off Twitter acquisition
FILE - Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol riot committee hearings begin this week
There were at least 10 mass shootings in the U.S. since Friday, following several back-to-back...
Deadly weekend in the US with at least 10 mass shootings
Burger King Austria is celebrating Pride Month with a special burger.
Burger King Austria debuts Pride Whopper with same-side buns