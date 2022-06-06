Researchers search for traces of the lost Scottish settlement of Stewart’s Town

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new archaeology project kicked off Monday in the heart of Beaufort.

Researchers are looking for traces of the lost Scottish settlement of Stewart’s Town, which held about 50 Scottish colonists before it was attacked and destroyed by the Spanish in 1686.

There are no detailed maps showing the exact location of this lost Colony, and the documents describing it are vague and difficult to interpret.

Researcher Dr. Chester DePratter says he’s looking for homeowners willing to let his team dig small holes on their property, hoping to find evidence of the lost settlement.

“Stewart’s Town, when it was laid out, had 220 lots, so it covered close to 100 acres, probably with streets and garden plots and things. And I believe if it was here at this location beneath Beaufort that about 40% of it is probably under the residential neighborhood called The Point. The other 60% is under downtown Beaufort so we’re focusing our excavations on the home lots here in the point just because they’re not paved over,” Dr. Chester DePratter, Research Professor, SC Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology, USC said.

DePratter says his crew of about 10 people will start excavations in August.

