Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Search for suspect continues after assault on St. Helena Island

Vincent Medlock
Vincent Medlock(Beaufort County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in an assault case on St. Helena Island.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault and battery at a residence on Melody Lane. According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Vincent Medlock assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says that Medlock left the scene, and it is unknown if he is stilled armed.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
Neighborhood in Savannah on edge due to increase in crime
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Police and deputies are searching for a shooter that injured one at Wayne UNC Health Care on...
UPDATE: One injured, search for hospital shooter ongoing in Goldsboro
A gas station in Northern California has the most expensive gas prices in the US, according to...
Skyrocketing prices: Gas station charging nearly $10 per gallon

Latest News

Busy day for Tybee Island lifeguards due to dangerous water conditions
FILE - The sun sets over water lilies and cypress trees along the remote Red Trail wilderness...
Agency ruling delivers big setback to Okefenokee mining plan
Fatal hit and run leaves one person dead
Jennifer Lopez accepts the generation award at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5,...
Jennifer Lopez, ‘Spider-Man’ highlight MTV Movie & TV Awards