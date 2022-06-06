Search for suspect continues after assault on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in an assault case on St. Helena Island.

Deputies responded to a report of an assault and battery at a residence on Melody Lane. According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Vincent Medlock assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire.

The sheriff’s office says that Medlock left the scene, and it is unknown if he is stilled armed.

