Search for suspect continues after assault on St. Helena Island
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect involved in an assault case on St. Helena Island.
Deputies responded to a report of an assault and battery at a residence on Melody Lane. According to the sheriff’s office, 19-year-old Vincent Medlock assaulted a family member and discharged a firearm. No one was wounded by the gunfire.
The sheriff’s office says that Medlock left the scene, and it is unknown if he is stilled armed.
