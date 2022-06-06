Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding summer program to feed kids

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Summer vacation for the kids can sometimes be a stressful time for the parents.

That is why Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is here to make sure they are still getting their meals.

Kid’s Café will be preparing 7,400 meals a day all summer long.

The meals are available at 45 sites across eight counties in coastal Georgia.

Starting Monday, kids can get their summer feeding meals as a grab and go style. It was something they started doing during the pandemic the last 2 summers and just got approval to continue it this year which means they can serve more kids.

Each week day kids will get a healthy, kid friendly meal. Anybody 18 and under can get a meal if you are in need.

“We are filling the gap from when the children get out of school where they get their free breakfast and lunch at school during the summer. It is a tough time for them and they do not receive any meals through the school system so we cover and do the hot lunch and breakfast,” said Manager of Marketing/Communications Stephania Brown.

Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is expecting big turnout this year, even though we are coming out of the pandemic, it seems just about everything is more expensive this summer - the rise in gas prices for families and also food prices going up.

That is why they are prepared to serve more than 7,000 meals a day to anyone in need who is 18 years old and younger.

“Hunger doesn’t discriminate, we all think of summer as a great time to be out of school, to be having fun but for children that suffer from food insecurity, it is a really tough time for them and a tough time for their families to come up with the additional money to feed them,” Brown said.

You can find the list of locations here.

Not only are families being impacted by the rising food prices but also Second Harvest will be paying more this year to provide their summer lunches. They need your help to make it happen - donations are down this year and food prices are up. If you are interested in donating or volunteering, head to their website.

Any parents out there, the best way to find the closest summer feeding to you is download the app, “Got Food?”, hit find location, summer meals for kids and it will show you the closest location and times for summer meals - all starting up Monday morning in dozens of locations.

You can find the “Got Food?” app here or search in your phones app store. It will give you the sites name, address and hours.

