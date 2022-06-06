‘This is an opportunity for a game changing moment’: Officials prepare for mega site plant in Bryan Co.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Savannah area gets ready for the electric vehicle factor coming to Bryan County many smaller communities say the project could be an economic lifeline.

Evans County officials say the mega site plant could bring growth of which they’ve never seen before.

Even though they’re in a smaller community leaders are making it clear: the planning for that growth must start now.

“We have to prepare because if we wait until the site is built, we’ll be left in the dust,” Adam Kennedy, Director, Claxton-Evans Economic Development Authority said.

The race is on in Evans County ahead of projected growth from the recently announced electric vehicle plant coming to neighboring Bryan County.

Even though the heart of Evans County is 26 miles from the site economic leaders say the new plant could be vital for this rural area.

“The possibility of having ancillary services that want to locate here that can provide equipment, it’s something that’s going to have a tremendous impact. And that’s why the key right now is planning for it,” Kennedy said.

County officials say among the top priorities ahead of the plant’s opening is expanding services.

A role that the CEO of Evans Memorial Hospital says is crucial.

“This is an opportunity for a game changing moment. People as they grow communities, they really look at a couple things…education, healthcare and with the healthcare spectrum, this is something that we can be a part of,” Bill Lee, CEO, Evans Memorial Hospital said.

Even though economic leaders say the direct impact is still unknown they say there are issues that need to be fixed ahead of the plant’s opening.

“We don’t have adequate housing for newcomers coming into our communities. So that’s the first area that we must address,” Kennedy said.

Officials say they’re in talks to hopefully provide gas lines from Evans County to the new plant, as well as on site medical services from the local hospital.

