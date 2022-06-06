Working Savannah Taskforce & labor unions collaborated for a job fair

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah’s Working Savannah Taskforce partnered with labor unions for a job fair.

The taskforce partnered with the Savannah Regional Central Labor Council to put on the job fair Monday at the Savannah Civic Center.

The Working Savannah Taskforce was organized to ensure better work, pay, and benefit opportunities through apprentice and job training programs in the City.

Organizers touted unionized labor as a path to lasting career.

“We’ve got just about everything out here, you know, that you can think, of anywhere from building trades which are the carpenters, the electricians, the ironworkers. We also have stage hands, we also have the board of education here as well. Every vendor here basically is a career, not just a job but a career that you can invest in,” Christi Hulme, president, Savannah Regional Central Labor Council said.

