Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Biden to sign bills on health care for veterans

President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray News) – President Joe Biden is scheduled to sign nine bipartisan bills Tuesday aimed at honoring and improving care for veterans.

Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough is expected to join the president in the East Room of the White House for the bill signing.

Among the efforts is an expansion of access and improvement of cancer screening and treatments for military veterans.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

This March 17, 2020 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows Douglas K....
Man accused of killing retired Wisconsin judge dies in hospital
Melania rests as she works clearing the rubble of a temple that was destroyed during attacks in...
Russia claims advances in Ukraine amid fierce fighting
LIVE: Biden signs bills for veterans care
Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the PGA...
Tiger Woods says his leg not ready and he won’t play US Open