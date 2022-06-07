Bryan Co. officials hope to have the new electric vehicle site operational by Hyundai’s deadline

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Leaders involved in the planning of the new Hyundai electric vehicle plant site, say now that the project has been announced the real work begins to get the plant up and running as a fast approaching deadline looms.

“It took a lot of work to get us to this point, but we’ve got so much work left to do to help the company as they start construction and eventually start hiring people,” Anna Chafin, CEO, Bryan County Development Authority said.

Economic officials from Bryan, Bulloch, and Effingham counties say they’re working to get the new electric vehicle plant operational by Hyundai’s deadline.

“This is the electric vehicle revolution that we are in right now. They want to get their product in the market, in the United States as soon as possible making vehicles here so that’s why they’re so focused on the 2025 deadline as the start of production,” Chafin said.

They say it’s less time than they expected, but they will get it done.

Amid the race to build, some residents worry it’s too much growth too soon.

“It’s been planned growth and it’s not just happening overnight. We’re not being reactive. We’ve been very proactive to get ready for this,” Chafin said.

Bulloch County officials say area technical colleges will help get workers ready.

“That kind of attitude from the technical college in Statesboro will be able to fit very well with Hyundai and the suppliers that come along. We’re very confident that the technical colleges will do a great job with workforce development,” Benjy Thompson, CEO, Bulloch County Development Authority said.

An all-hands-on deck approach to a plant projected to open in just three years’ time.

Officials say specifics of the deal are still being worked out including economic incentives for Hyundai.

Crews are expected to break ground on the new facility early next year.

