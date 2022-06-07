Chatham Co. officers will soon help Marine Patrol during busy season

Sky Cams
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - As more people get out on the water this season, we’ve already told you about two incidents involving boats - one of them deadly.

First a collision between two boats on the Wilmington River over the Memorial Day weekend that left five people dead. Then just this Sunday, when a person was thrown from a boat on Turner Creek when it ran into fenders near Highway 80.

Chatham County Marine Patrol says that’s led to an extremely busy start to the season - and they want everyone to stay as safe as possible this summer.

Chatham County Marine Patrol says to have two serious boat crashes in two weekends is very unusual, especially this early in the season.

The department hopes to soon add manpower to their crew to better respond to those types of incidents.

Marine Patrol typically has two officers out on the weekends and five out on holidays, but it is only one person per boat.

Starting up soon, they will be training Chatham County Police Officers in boater safety so that they can join the marine patrol and give them some extra help responding to calls on the water.

“It’s going to help tremendously, now we can have hands on the boat, on the last couple weekends when we had bad accidents we had one man to a boat so you have to operate the boat and try to assist people in the water but with an extra set of hands out there, it will be a tremendous help for us,” said Sgt. Daniel Walker, Chatham County Marine Patrol.

Sgt. Walker says they have not only seen an increased boat traffic this year but also new boaters – they continue to get calls about people not following wake zones, tying up their boat where it is not allowed and not following other rules on the water.

He is urging boaters to do research first before heading out. Chatham County Marine Patrol is still offering their free boater safety courses – the next one is on June 18 and they still have a few spots left.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

