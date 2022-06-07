Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Chatham Co. Police Department announces a new community funded program

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department collaborated with Lights On.

Lights On is a program that partners with the police and auto repair businesses to provide vouchers and needed car repair services.

For example, when an officer stops a motorist for a vehicle violation like a broken tail light or turn signal, they can provide the driver with a voucher to have the issue repaired at a local business.

This is a community funded program, and it is also a way to build relationships between the police and the community.

Participating Lights On! Auto Repair Shops in Chatham County are:

  • AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
  • Auto Intensive Care
  • Automotive Services of Savannah
  • Mitchell’s Auto Shop
  • Scorpion Motorsports

“A tail light or break light violation fine can be a major expense for many in our community,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “When we can give someone a voucher for a minor auto repair that gets them back in compliance – instead of a citation with a fine – that is a great example of the community policing mission that our department is built on.”

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

The owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has passed away.
Owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant passes away
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather Team will be at Chatham County Hurricane Expo this weekend
America's Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia
Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia holding summer program to feed kids
Mighty Eighth Air Force Museum
National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force holding summer camp