Chatham Co. Police Department announces a new community funded program
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department collaborated with Lights On.
Lights On is a program that partners with the police and auto repair businesses to provide vouchers and needed car repair services.
For example, when an officer stops a motorist for a vehicle violation like a broken tail light or turn signal, they can provide the driver with a voucher to have the issue repaired at a local business.
This is a community funded program, and it is also a way to build relationships between the police and the community.
Participating Lights On! Auto Repair Shops in Chatham County are:
- AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care
- Auto Intensive Care
- Automotive Services of Savannah
- Mitchell’s Auto Shop
- Scorpion Motorsports
“A tail light or break light violation fine can be a major expense for many in our community,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “When we can give someone a voucher for a minor auto repair that gets them back in compliance – instead of a citation with a fine – that is a great example of the community policing mission that our department is built on.”
Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.