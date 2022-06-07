Chatham Co. Police Department announces a new community funded program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department collaborated with Lights On.

Lights On is a program that partners with the police and auto repair businesses to provide vouchers and needed car repair services.

For example, when an officer stops a motorist for a vehicle violation like a broken tail light or turn signal, they can provide the driver with a voucher to have the issue repaired at a local business.

This is a community funded program, and it is also a way to build relationships between the police and the community.

Participating Lights On! Auto Repair Shops in Chatham County are:

AAMCO Transmissions and Total Car Care

Auto Intensive Care

Automotive Services of Savannah

Mitchell’s Auto Shop

Scorpion Motorsports

“A tail light or break light violation fine can be a major expense for many in our community,” said Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley. “When we can give someone a voucher for a minor auto repair that gets them back in compliance – instead of a citation with a fine – that is a great example of the community policing mission that our department is built on.”

