Courthouse services resume in Bryan Co. after April’s devastating tornado

PEMBROKE, Ga. (WTOC) - It had been more than 2 months since the tornado struck north Bryan County and some services are returning to this area.

Court officials say proceedings in three separate cases are set to resume this week.

They say that will take place in a section of the courthouse that wasn’t damaged in the storm.

The county has also set up 8 trailers near the administrative office.

That office was damaged in the tornado, so county officials say the trailers will be used to restart services here like rabies tags, business licensing, and customer service.

“So the public can come and utilize the services that they would typically use up there. So, the public can come into those trailers and get the same services that they would if the administration building was still standing,” Matthew Kent, Bryan County Communications Manager said.

Officials say the trailers will need to be out there as the county works with their insurance company.

County officials also say they’re working on getting repair estimates for the courthouse and recreation center, but supply chain issues are causing delays.

