DA’s office will not pursue charges in Savannah officer-involved shooting last year

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The attorney for the family of a man shot and killed by a Savannah Police Department officer said the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office has told the family it will not be pursuing criminal charges after reviewing the case.

Maurice Mincey was shot and killed by a Savannah officer in July of 2021 during a traffic stop.

The attorney said the family is disappointed in the decision but respects it and will look to move forward with a civil suit.

The full Georgia Bureau of Investigation report will be available for the family and their attorneys in the next two weeks, according to the attorney.

The family and attorneys were shown the body camera video on Tuesday, June 7, from the night of Mincey’s shooting.

The initial GBI report released a day after the shooting last year said Mincey refused to show his hands, stepped out of the car and pointed a gun at officers. The agency retracted this statement a few days later saying he didn’t point the gun, but grabbed it after defying orders. He was heading toward another officer when he was shot.

