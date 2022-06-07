Do you have a hurricane evacuation plan?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If a large tropical storm or Hurricane threatens our area, thousands of people will be taking to the roads to escape the path.

It’s important to have a plan, and know what’s coming and when to evacuate.

If you’ve been through a hurricane you may have heard of a “voluntary evacuation.”

While some communities along the coast still use it, Chatham County has gotten rid of it.

Instead, the agency has broken down evacuation orders into two categories General and Mandatory.

During a general evacuation the agency is really encouraging everybody to get out and find somewhere safe.

With a mandatory evacuation order you don’t have a choice.

“If a resident decides to stay in town during a general evacuation or during a mandatory evacuation they have to understand that there will be times when public safety will not be available. So if you fall down the steps, if you break a leg if you have a heart attack public safety is not going to be able to respond to you cause it’s just not safe for them to be on the roadways,” Dennis Jones, Chatham EMA Director said.

Depending on where you live in Chatham county determines when you evacuate.

The county is broken into three different zones.

Zone A is from the Truman Parkway to the islands

Zone B is from Truman to I-95

Zone C is from I-95 to the county line

“We do that so we can make sure that we can target specific populations based on the threat of an arriving hurricane we want to get zones A out early obviously, then we will move into zone B and if we issue an evacuation zone C they will be third to leave.”

Making sure you know your evacuation zones and your evacuation route is key.

This year there’s a bump in the road leading to safety.

We’ll talk about some possible evacuation changes due to I-16 construction during WTOC’s Hurricane Ready special Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.