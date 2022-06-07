Sky Cams
Live Oak Public Libraries summer reading challenge

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Live Oak Public Libraries System invites all children in our community to splash into summer! Registration is underway for the 2022 Summer Reading Challenge, a great chance for your kids to stay engaged outside of the classroom.

Joining us on Morning Break to talk all about the Summer Reading Challenge was Kasey Haessler, Regional Librarian, Youth Programming of Live Oak Public Libraries.

