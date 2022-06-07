Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant passes away

The owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has passed away.
The owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has passed away.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has passed away.

Paul Edmund Lovezzola passed away Friday, June 3 at the age of 79. He was the owner and operator of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant since 1978.

According to his obituary, Lovezzola was orphaned at the age of 12. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to his obituary.

Lovezzola was a staple in the Pooler community for years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita, their three children, and nine grandchildren.

The funeral mass to celebrate his life will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the chapel of Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home with visitation following the service.

You can view his obituary here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

Latest News

The Chatham County Marine Patrol says the boating season came early this year and they are now...
Chatham Co. officers will soon help Marine Patrol during busy season
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Rip currents causing dangerous conditions for swimmers over the weekend
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
One Year Later: Still no arrests in death of Murdaughs; mystery around disgraced S.C. attorney continues
Waters Ave. Revitalization Project
Seven years and $7 million dollars later, Waters Ave. Revitalization Project in final phase