Owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant passes away

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The owner of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant has passed away.

Paul Edmund Lovezzola passed away Friday, June 3 at the age of 79. He was the owner and operator of Lovezzola’s Pizza Family Restaurant since 1978.

According to his obituary, Lovezzola was orphaned at the age of 12. He also served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was a communicant of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, according to his obituary.

Lovezzola was a staple in the Pooler community for years. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Juanita, their three children, and nine grandchildren.

The funeral mass to celebrate his life will be at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 in the chapel of Thomas C. Strickland and Sons Funeral Home with visitation following the service.

You can view his obituary here.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.