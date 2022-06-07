Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

A rare kitten considered the ‘unicorn’ of cats has just been adopted

A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.
A rare male tortoiseshell kitten was adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.(The Animal Foundation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A rare kitten experts call the “unicorn” of cats has been adopted from a Nevada animal shelter.

The Animal Foundation, located in Las Vegas, announced the adoption of Comet in a Facebook post.

Comet is a male tortoiseshell kitten, according to the shelter.

They said many in veterinary medicine can work years, even decades, without ever coming across a male tortie in person.

Tortoiseshell cats are usually female and rarely male. This is because two X chromosomes are required to produce the coloring of black, orange and yellow or gold, according to cattownoakland.org. Male cats usually only have one X and one Y chromosome. Male torties have an extra X chromosome, making them a rare XXY.

Only about 1 out of 3,000 tortoiseshells are male, and these males are usually sterile, according to the website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous

Latest News

Grant to help provide mental health resources for Statesboro officers
A recent survey shared its findings when it comes to Americans and their current tipping trends.
Americans are worse tippers than before start of pandemic, survey finds
'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner highlighted in ‘Tiger King’ accused of laundering over $500K
President Joe Biden arrives with Vice President Kamala Harris to lay a wreath at The Tomb of...
LIVE: Biden signs bills on health care for veterans