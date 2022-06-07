Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Rip currents causing dangerous conditions for swimmers over the weekend

Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.
Tybee Island, Ga. welcome sign.(WTOC)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend Tybee Island lifeguards had their hands full.

They had a lot of large and powerful rip currents that caused problems for swimmers of all ages up and down the beach.

Particularly on Sunday, the lifeguards had a total of five rescues and six assists in just one day, which usually they have about 5 rescues a week not in one day.

Matt Bowen with Beach Rescue says rip currents catch people by surprise and even if you are just knee deep they can sweep you off your feet and carry you out.

Even if that happens, he says to raise your hand and call out for help and just try to stay afloat until they can get out to you.

“The thing with rips is they don’t pull you under, they pull you out and when you are going out in the rips we just want you to stay afloat and you can ride that rip out and eventually it will spit you out at the end and you can swim back to shore or swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the rip and then swim into shore,” Bowen said.

Bowen says they are in the part of the season where they have two lifeguards to a stand ready to help. They are there for a reason, so he asks you to please pay attention to the colored flags to know swimming conditions and listen to the guards if they ask you to get out of the water.

If you have a beach day planned you can always check the Tybee Lifeguard Facebook Page first to see the latest conditions. When you get out there, swim within your limits. If you aren’t a strong swimmer, stay close to shore and near the lifeguard stand and feel free to let them know you aren’t a strong swimmer so they can keep an eye on you out in the water.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
Chatham EMS responds to a boating incident on Turner Creek
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating
Derrick Herrera
Jesup Police looking for teen who is considered armed and dangerous
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade

Latest News

The Chatham County Marine Patrol says the boating season came early this year and they are now...
Chatham Co. officers will soon help Marine Patrol during busy season
Maggie Murdaugh and her son, Paul, were shot to death at their family property in rural...
One Year Later: Still no arrests in death of Murdaughs; mystery around disgraced S.C. attorney continues
Waters Ave. Revitalization Project
Seven years and $7 million dollars later, Waters Ave. Revitalization Project in final phase
GBI investigating Saturday morning homicide in Guyton
Off-duty correctional officer killed, GBI investigating