Rip currents causing dangerous conditions for swimmers over the weekend

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the weekend Tybee Island lifeguards had their hands full.

They had a lot of large and powerful rip currents that caused problems for swimmers of all ages up and down the beach.

Particularly on Sunday, the lifeguards had a total of five rescues and six assists in just one day, which usually they have about 5 rescues a week not in one day.

Matt Bowen with Beach Rescue says rip currents catch people by surprise and even if you are just knee deep they can sweep you off your feet and carry you out.

Even if that happens, he says to raise your hand and call out for help and just try to stay afloat until they can get out to you.

“The thing with rips is they don’t pull you under, they pull you out and when you are going out in the rips we just want you to stay afloat and you can ride that rip out and eventually it will spit you out at the end and you can swim back to shore or swim parallel to the shore until you are out of the rip and then swim into shore,” Bowen said.

Bowen says they are in the part of the season where they have two lifeguards to a stand ready to help. They are there for a reason, so he asks you to please pay attention to the colored flags to know swimming conditions and listen to the guards if they ask you to get out of the water.

If you have a beach day planned you can always check the Tybee Lifeguard Facebook Page first to see the latest conditions. When you get out there, swim within your limits. If you aren’t a strong swimmer, stay close to shore and near the lifeguard stand and feel free to let them know you aren’t a strong swimmer so they can keep an eye on you out in the water.

