Salt Creek resident doesn’t feel safe in neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Although Monday’s standoff in the Salt Creek neighborhood of Garden City ended without injury, one neighbor said this is becoming far too frequent and fears if police don’t do something, next time it could be far worse.

“I don’t feel safe here anymore,” says Salt Creek resident Ansley Bennett.

According to Bennett, Monday’s standoff is just the latest in a string of incidents.

“The problems that have been happening lately just seem to be getting worse and worse and it doesn’t seem like they’re doing anything about it. So, it kind of makes all of us nervous,” she said.

A sentiment she says she isn’t alone in.

“I’ve spoken with six or seven other mothers who feel the exact same way. We have kids who walk home from the school bus,” she said.

So, what would put Ansley and her neighbors at ease?

Well, for starters transparency, something she says they never got Monday.

“I mean is there someone in the woods with a gun hiding from you guys? Do you know where this person is that you’re looking for? That’s all we need to know. We don’t need details of the situation. We just need to know everything is under control and we’re going to be safe,” Ansley said.

Along with that, Ansley says she’d like to see a more regular police presence on her street.

“I feel like they should be doing more patrols on their own without having to be asked, ‘hey, can you come ride through my neighborhood? There’s some weird things going on.’”

If not, she fears things may only get worse.

“My house isn’t bullet proof and I don’t think anybody in this neighborhood’s is bullet proof. That’s scary, especially when my son’s bedroom is the one that faces the road, that’s very scary,” Ansley said.

WTOC did reach out to Garden City Police Department for comment, but they have not returned our call.

Damien Schrecengost was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer in relation to the incident. A second man was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

