Tuesday marks the start of Harbourfest in Hilton Head

By Tyler Manion
Published: Jun. 7, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry summer tradition is back Tuesday night as Harbourfest has its first fireworks show of the year out on Hilton Head.

Its a family friendly celebration to say the least. There are bouncy castles, a train, and most importantly the entertainer Shannon Tanner with his patented spiny hats.

This is the 33rd annual Harbourfest in shelter Cove.

An organizer says it is obvious that this celebration has come such a long way since it started.

“Over the years when my parent company Greenland communities and resorts started this event it was to help build the destination of Hilton Head, so it’s grown over the years where we’ll have anywhere from 5000-8000 people here on a normal Tuesday night,” Karen Kozemchak, Marketing Director said.

The entertainment starts at 6:30 p.m. with Shannon Tanner and the fireworks will start a little after 8:30 p.m.

Fireworks will be every Tuesday moving forward until the end of summer.

