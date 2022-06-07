Warmer today without much rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out dry with temperatures in the upper 60s at daybreak.

Patchy fog will be around this morning ahead of highs reaching the upper 80s this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/Otykan2MLS — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) June 7, 2022

A light northeast breeze will accompany our sunrise, becoming more southeasterly by the afternoon. Patchy fog will be around during the morning commute. Today will be warmer than Monday, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s away from the coastline. If you are heading to the beach, highs will be in the mid 80s with a low risk for rip currents. There is a slight chance for showers during the afternoon, but the evening will be dry for the most part.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 2.3′ 8:24AM I 7.3′ 2:40PM I 2.5′ 8:54PM

High pressure settles in for the middle of the week, lowering our rain chances and allowing afternoon temperatures to climb. Highs top out in the lower 90s on Wednesday with just a low-end rain chance.

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory could be issued with heat index values near 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. A front will approach us from the west on Thursday, introducing a slight chance of rain.

This front will likely hang out across the area Friday into the weekend, assisting in bringing on afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs this weekend will near 90 degrees.

Tropical update:

Post-Tropical Cyclone Alex is now just a remnant low and will continue heading northeast out to sea, moving away from the United States. Thankfully, there are no other areas of potential development we are monitoring for the next five days.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

