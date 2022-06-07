Wheelchairs are now offered at Hilton Head beaches

HILTION HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Hilton Head is increasing their efforts this summer to make sure the beach is accessible for everyone that wants to come out here and enjoy the sunshine and sand.

The newest effort comes in the form of beach wheelchairs, available to rent for free on the town’s website.

“We wanted to make sure that people with disabilities had access to the beach just like everybody else. We wanted to enhance the beach goers experience for everybody and not limit it,” Marc Robson, Beach Operation Manager, HHI said.

There’s 2 here at Islanders beach along with another 2 at Coligny, and they’re already proving popular.

“Reserved from now, June, July that we have bookings already.”

Not everyone can or wants to make it all the way out to the water though, and that’s where another town project comes into play, this ADA overlook the town says was inspired by a citizen’s question.

“I was out somewhere at another beach and they had this really cool pavilion that was installed for folks with disabilities and limited access to the beach, why can’t we do that on Hilton Head Island?” Taylor Ladd, Capital Project Manager, HHI said.

While out there for this story, several people stopped and thanked town staff for this new area, which Ladd says hopefully isn’t the last of its kind on the island.

“Ideally yes we would like to install some of these at other locations on the island so that will be up to town council’s direction.”

