Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Could this bear and coyote be friends?

A bear and coyote caught on camera together in Minnesota. (SOURCE: WCCO)
By Erin Hassanzadeh
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) – Like a bedtime nursery rhyme playing out in real life, a bear waddled through a lakeside backyard followed closely by a prancing coyote.

It seemed like a storybook moment straight out of a picture book, and the scene caught on video had many people asking if the two creatures were friends.

But is it a heart-melting, utopic type of friendship or something else?

If anyone would know, it would be Jason Abraham, with the Minnesota Fish and Wildlife Department.

“You know, it’s hard to say for sure,” he said. “Friends? Maybe not exactly friends, but they’d definitely tolerate each other for sure… it’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found a little something to eat.”

Bear biologist Andrew Tri said the coyote most likely is along for the bear’s leftovers.

“The more you learn about wildlife the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” he said. “Yeah, I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.”

But for some believers, it’s more than an opportunistic pair out for a meal.

“Maybe in a nursery rhyme or nursery tale or something like that,” one viewer said. “I’m doubting it’s the kind of friendship in the way we know it.”

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI warns Ga., S.C. businesses of multi-state fraud scheme
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

A guard tower at the Joint Task Force Guantanamo detention facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
US accused of stalling on deal to free Guantanamo prisoner
Frank Atwood, convicted of killing Vicki Lynne Hoskinson in Tucson in 1984, was executed...
Arizona executes inmate for 1984 killing of 8-year-old girl
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Watching Your Wallet: Interest rate hike good for savers, hard on borrowers
Lillie Fields shows WTOC around her Burton home
Burton woman still rebuilding from Tropical Storm Elsa
Robert Mitchell was arrested by Memphis police after they say he stole a woman's car and...
Man steals woman’s car, tries to sell it back to her, police say