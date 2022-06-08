Family, friends, react to DA’s decision not to charge a Savannah officer in fatal shooting

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Officer who shot and killed a man during a traffic stop last summer will not face any charges.

The Chatham County’s District Attorney’s Office went public with that decision today.

It’s been a rough day for Mincey’s family and loved ones.

The family said they watched the footage for the first time on Tuesday, but couldn’t finish it.

The driver of the car insists the DA made the wrong decision.

Next month would be one year since Mincey was killed.

“You shot him for nothing and you shot him in the back.”

Eric Johnson was driving the car Mincey was in that day.

He thinks the DA’s office waited to long to make a decision.

“If they were in the right, they would’ve came on with it,” Johnson said. “They delayed delayed, delayed, delayed.”

He still questions why they were stopped in the first place.

Police say they rolled past a stop sign.

“Why I don’t have a ticket?”

The DA’s Office released a statement confirming Mincey did have a gun and got out of the car with it.

“In order to move forward with criminal prosecution, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officer’s actions were unreasonable and/or unnecessary under the circumstances. While the untimely death of any citizen is unfathomable, the evidence shows that Mr. Mincey’s possession of a firearm, failure to respond to commands and sudden exit from the vehicle posed an imminent risk of danger to officer’s and citizens in the immediate area and the actions taken by the officer were justified under the circumstances.”

Mincey’s fiancée disagrees.

Maria Scott said: “Everybody get nervous when the police pull them over. They didn’t even give him a chance. He tried to run, but he never made it. I don’t think he even made it two steps.”

Scott said she’ll never forget when she heard the news.

“I’m banging on his auntie air conditioning and I’m like come get me, come get me, come get me please...begging her...she’s in a wheelchair.”

Johnson feels the officer could have made another choice.

“Where he gon’ run at? You could’ve tazed him and been done.”

And he said the officer took away more than Mincey’s life.

“He can go home to his family, but what about MJ.”

It’s a day he will never forget.

Johnson said: “My mind...I’m scarred...they took a piece of me as far as him, but they took a part of this [pointing to his mind] too....I’ll never ever be able to erase this.”

The DA’s Office made their decision, but the family insists it’s not over.

“I’m not gonna stop until I get justice for my son,” Scott said.

They plan to file a civil suit in court.

An attorney for the Mincey family said while they disagree with the outcome, they respect the DA’s decision.

They expect to get the GBI’s full report and all of the police body-camera video in the next couple of weeks.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.