FBI issues fraud alert about multistate scam targeting businesses

FBI logo.
FBI logo.(MGN)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The FBI Charlotte Division issued a warning about a scam targeting businesses in eight states, including South Carolina.

So far, business in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, Florida, West Virginia and Kentucky have been targeted.

In the scheme stolen credit cards are used to make large purchases by phone. Over 100 businesses have been hit. These include tire stores, furniture stores, lumber companies, trailer business and appliance stores.

After purchase the items are taken to other states by drivers for resale. Investigators said many of these drivers are hired through job sites or third party cash applications and are not aware of the scheme.

Several days later the businesses learn of the fraudulent sales.

The FBI said they believe there may be additional victims and are working with local law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information about the case or believe they may have been a victim should contact FBI Charlotte at 704-672-6100.

