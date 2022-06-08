Sky Cams
Man arrested for double murder in Beaufort

Dionte Mitchell
Dionte Mitchell(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Authorities have arrested a man wanted for the murders of two women in Seabrook this past December.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call on Detour Road in Seabrook on December 4.

They found two women were shot after a dispute at a party.

One of the women, 74-year-old Flora Mae Gantt of Walterboro, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other, 30-year old Shaina Mulligan of Beaufort, died on the way to the hospital.

Following an investigation, the Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old Dionte Mitchell of Seabrook two counts of murder and enlisted the help of the U.S. Marshals to find him.

U.S. Marshals arrested him in Queens, New York Wednesday.

Mitchell is currently in custody and will be extradited to Beaufort County.

