Reward offered for information on Savannah arson cold case

The Savannah Fire Arson Unit asking for information related to a cold case involving a body found in a burning vehicle.(Savannah Fire Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:01 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Fire Arson Unit asking for information related to a cold case involving a body found in a burning vehicle.

On November 21, 2021, Savannah Fire was dispatched to an arson fire at Watson Motors, located at Montgomery Street and Victory Drive at 6:54 p.m. Savannah Fire extinguished the fire in a burgundy pick-up truck on the lot.

Savannah Fire says the vehicle was a known refuge for the homeless. Firefighters found the body of 35-year-old Nicole Berg inside.

An autopsy determined that Berg died before the fire was set, but her cause of death is undetermined.

Berg had blonde hair and was known to wear a black wig. She was wearing pink pajama shorts decorated with red lip prints when her body was found.

Savannah Fire says Berg had only been in Savannah for a short time and was known to frequent areas in West Savannah near Yamacraw Village and the Greyhound Bus Station.

Savannah Fire arson investigators are asking for any information related to the incident. Anyone with information about the fire or Berg’s associates should call 912.644.5958, 912.644.5959 or the Georgia Arson Hotline at 1.800.282.5804.

The Arson Hotline awards up to $10,000 for information leading to an arson conviction.

