Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaks on the DA’s decision in the fatal shooting of Maurice Mincey

By Sean Evans
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The District Attorney of Chatham County will not pursue criminal charges against Savannah Police officers involved in a fatal shooting last summer.

District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones met with the family of Maurice Mincey Tuesday to show them police body cam video of the incident that led to his death.

Several Savannah City leaders were outspoken in the hours and days following Mincey’s death, including Mayor Van Johnson, who commented on the DA’s decision Wednesday at City Hall.

In the days following Mincey’s death, Mayor Johnson urged the public that it was important not to jump to conclusions, and to let the independent investigations reveal the facts of the case.

Now that the DA’s Office has made a decision to officially close the case, Mayor Johnson said he believes it’s important for the community to move forward.

“I’m sorry for the family’s loss, but on the other end of it, we support the officer, who I guess in this case, made the right decision. We don’t take it lightly, or as a victory lap in this kind of way. We’ll take it as the system did whatever it was supposed to do.” Mayor Van Johnson said.

The attorney for the Mincey family told WTOC they expect to get the full incident report from the DA’s office in the coming weeks, and will be moving forward with civil action in the future.

