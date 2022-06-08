SCCPSS Board of Education adopts 2022 rate requiring property tax increase

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Board of Education for the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System has tentatively adopted a 2022 millage rate increase that would require an increase in property taxes by 8.71 percent.

This tentative increase would result in a millage rate of 17.631 mills, an increase of 1.413 mills. They say without this tentative tax increase, , the millage rate would be no more than 16.218 mills. This is a reduction of 0.50 mill from the 2021 school millage rate of 18.131.

With this proposed tax increase, a home with a fair market value of $187,500 is approximately $103.15 annually and the proposed tax increase for non-homestead property with a fair market value of $250,000 is approximately $141.30 annually.

The 2022-2023 Budget serves as the key operating plan for the school district, which now serves 36,000 students. SCCPSS says this budget will continue their focus to deliver high quality educational services where all children are learning ay high levels.

The school board will hold public hearings on this tax increase. They will be held at the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room of the Whitney Administrative Complex, 2 Laura Avenue, on Wednesday, June 15, at 11:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Additional public hearings on this tax increase will be held at the Jessie Collier DeLoach Board Room of the Whitney Administrative Complex Wednesday, June 22, at 6:00 p.m.

If you can’t make it to a public hearing and would like to make a comment, please call the Board Office at 912.395.5534 or email Mary.Davis-Brown@sccpss.com no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15 and no later than 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.