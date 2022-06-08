Statesboro businesses dealing with Blue Mile Project construction; excited for finished product

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A corridor of Statesboro that’s been under construction for all of 2022 is beginning to show progress.

In just this half mile of South Main you’ll find restaurants, diners, a take-out kitchen, coffee shops, doughnut shops, and two snow cone stands. Those businesses depend on customers being able to get here and park.

One business owner said he’s starting to see the Blue Mile Project take shape.

Sidewalks and curbs have replaced the trenches up and down these blocks of South Main Street. One business owner says they’ve seen side streets and entrances open and close over and over.

“Then the next thing you know, they’ve got that reopened. But they’ve shifted over to the front of the business and have this closed like we’re shut down,” Bubba Hunt said.

It’s part of a year-long project to beautify The Blue Mile - the stretch of the city from Georgia Southern’s gate to the courthouse square. Statesboro won grant money in a national contest to make this area more inviting to businesses and their customers. But it’s taken months of work underground to get to this point.

“Beyond the streetscape that you see now, which is the pretty stuff, deep below that we’ve been able to repair the storm water problems this street has suffered for years,” Blue Mile Project Chair Keely Fennell.

The next steps will be landscaping and repaving and the other finishing touches.

“Hey, look at it. It’s really looking good and it’s going to be great for Statesboro.”

From here, they’ll shift to the second and third phases closer to downtown. Fennell says those will be more cosmetic work and move more quickly.

