Warmer temperatures with chance of showers in afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s at daybreak. It’ll be a warmer day with temperatures in the lower 90s already by lunchtime. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling closer to the upper 90s during midafternoon. A southerly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will bring in a little relief during the afternoon. Coverage of rain will be low on Tuesday, but an isolated stronger storm or two will be possible after lunch into the early evening.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.8′ 9:17AM I 7.5′ 3:32PM I 9:57PM

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory could be issued with heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. A front will slowly approach us from the west on Thursday, bringing in a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

This front will likely hang out across the area Friday into the weekend, assisting in bringing on afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Highs this weekend will near 90 degrees.

Tropical update:

Thankfully, there are no other areas of potential development we are monitoring for the next five days. A wave of Saharan dust over the Atlantic will move toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico over the next week. This dry air aloft will suppress tropical development over the next week.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

