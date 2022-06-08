Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Warmer temperatures with chance of showers in afternoon

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather(WTOC)
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jun. 8, 2022 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy fog is possible early Tuesday morning with temperatures in the lower 70s at daybreak. It’ll be a warmer day with temperatures in the lower 90s already by lunchtime. Highs top out in the lower 90s, feeling closer to the upper 90s during midafternoon. A southerly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour will bring in a little relief during the afternoon. Coverage of rain will be low on Tuesday, but an isolated stronger storm or two will be possible after lunch into the early evening.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 1.8′ 9:17AM I 7.5′ 3:32PM I 9:57PM

Thursday looks to be the warmest day of the work week with highs in the mid 90s. A Heat Advisory could be issued with heat index values of 100 to 105 degrees Thursday afternoon. A front will slowly approach us from the west on Thursday, bringing in a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

This front will likely hang out across the area Friday into the weekend, assisting in bringing on afternoon showers and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday.  Highs this weekend will near 90 degrees.

Tropical update:

Thankfully, there are no other areas of potential development we are monitoring for the next five days. A wave of Saharan dust over the Atlantic will move toward the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico over the next week. This dry air aloft will suppress tropical development over the next week.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
Georgia has 2 of the 20 counties that have seen the biggest growth in housing over the last decade
Salt Creek Road
Two people in custody after firing shots at police in Garden City
FBI: How to protect your children from exploitation
FBI warns Ga., S.C. businesses of multi-state fraud scheme
FILE - Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country...
Todd and Julie Chrisley found guilty on federal charges
Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Savannah, according to Tripadvisor

Latest News

Scattered storms Wednesday
Jamie's 4:30pm Forecast
Do you have a hurricane evacuation plan?
Do you have a hurricane evacuation plan?
Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 06-07-2022
First Alert Weather
Warmer today without much rain