8 years later, Santa Claus mini mart homicide still unsolved

Chris Wiggins
Chris Wiggins(GBI)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Eight years ago, Chris Wiggins was shot and killed at the Santa Claus Mini Mart gas station on U.S. Highway 1 in Toombs County.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office are asking for any information to help solve this case.

According to the GBI, Wiggins was the store owner and was shot and killed during a robbery on Sunday, June 9, 2014.

A reward of $7,500 is being offered for information leading to the arrest(s) and conviction(s) for who is responsible for Wiggins’ death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI Eastman Office at 478-374-6988 or the Toombs County Sheriff’s Office at 912-526-6778.

Anonymous tips can be made via the GBI Tip line at 1-800-597-8477, online at investigative-gbi.georgia.gov/gbi-tip-line, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

