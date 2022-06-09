Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter announces bid for Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has announced her bid for Mayor for the City of Savannah.

Gibson-Carter made the announcement on her Alderwoman Facebook Thursday morning. According to her post, she declared her intent to be Savannah’s 68th mayor on Wednesday.

Savannah’s next mayoral election will be in November of 2023.

