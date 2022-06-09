Sky Cams
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter announces bid for Savannah mayor

Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter
Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter(Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter Facebook)
By Paige Phillips
Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter has announced her bid for Mayor for the City of Savannah.

Gibson-Carter made the announcement on her Alderwoman Facebook Thursday morning. According to her post, she declared her intent to be Savannah’s 68th mayor on Wednesday.

Savannah’s next mayoral election will be in November of 2023.

